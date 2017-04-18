Giants' Kyle Crick: Sustains freak concussion in dugout
Crick is on the minor-league disabled list after sustaining a concussion when a foul ball hit him in the head in the dugout Sunday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crick was off to a strong start at Triple-A in his first season as a relief pitcher. He has a real chance to make the majors with the Giants and contribute to their bullpen this year, but it all depends on how long this concussion will keep him out. Expect him to miss at least one start, with more possible if his symptoms don't subside quickly.
