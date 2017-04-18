Giants' Kyle Crick: Sustains freak concussion in visitor's dugout
Crick is on the minor league disabled list after sustaining a concussion after a foul ball hit him in the head in the visitor's dugout Sunday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crick was off to a strong start at Triple-A in his first minor league season as a relief pitcher. He has a real chance to make the majors with the Giants and contribute to their bullpen this year, but now it all depends on how long this concussion will keep him out. Expect him to miss at least one start, with more possible if symptoms don't subside quickly.
