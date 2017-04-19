Williamson is set to begin a rehab assignment with High-A San Jose, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williamson has been out for since spring training with a quadriceps injury, though he finally appears ready to return to minor-league action. The 26-year-old remains without a timetable for return, but one should become available as he continues to progress through his rehab. It's unclear whether he'll return to the majors upon his activation, but it seems likely given the early season struggles of Jarrett Parker and Chris Marrero.