Williamson was recalled by the Giants on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williamson hasn't played much with the Giants this season, appearing in just 10 games after seeing time in 54 contests a year ago. During his brief opportunity, Williamson has only managed to record five hits in 31 at-bats, with 12 strikeouts and just one extra-base hit (a home run) in those chances. He will provide more depth in the outfield while Austin Slater heads to the DL due to a hip injury.