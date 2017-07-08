Giants' Mac Williamson: Recalled from Sacramento
Williamson was recalled by the Giants on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Williamson hasn't played much with the Giants this season, appearing in just 10 games after seeing time in 54 contests a year ago. During his brief opportunity, Williamson has only managed to record five hits in 31 at-bats, with 12 strikeouts and just one extra-base hit (a home run) in those chances. He will provide more depth in the outfield while Austin Slater heads to the DL due to a hip injury.
More News
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Heads back to minors•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Blasts two-run homer in ninth Wednesday•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Takes seat on bench Monday•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Seeing regular action in right field•
-
Giants' Mac Williamson: Collects two hits in debut Monday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...