Giants' Mac Williamson: Returns to minors
Williamson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.
Williamson spent just two days in the big leagues, but received just one at-bat and failed to collect a hit. He'll head back to the minors to get more playing time with the hope of moving back to the majors later in the season.
