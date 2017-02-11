Williamson will compete with Jarrett Parker this spring for the starting left field job, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williamson spent most of his time with the big club last year as a reserve outfielder, batting .223 with a high strikeout rate (27.6 K%) and above-average power (.188 isolated power). Both he and Parker profile similarly as free-swinging power hitters, their main difference being the side of the plate they bat from. There is one off-the-field difference that could play a role in who wins the Opening Day job, and that is both players' minor league options. Parker is out of options and Williamson still has some one remaining. That would only come into play if both outfielders perform similarly this spring. Manager Bruce Bochy did mention that he does not want to platoon two relatively inexperienced players, so this seems like an "either-or" scenario.