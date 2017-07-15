Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Confirmed as starter
Bumgarner (shoulder) is officially listed on the Giants' lineup card for Saturday's start against the Padres.
The Giants have yet to make the necessary roster moves to activate Bumgarner, but those moves figure to be made well in advance of first pitch Saturday. In any case, getting Bumgarner back on the bump will be a massive boon for a Giants club that underwhelmed in his absence for the majority of the first half. Bumgarner returns to the mound with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP through four starts and he'll face a Padres lineup that he's held to a .155 batting average.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Officially activated Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Named starter for Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant in final rehab outing•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard in rehab start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Two more rehab starts on tap•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Slated to join Triple-A Sacramento•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...