Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Confirmed as starter

Bumgarner (shoulder) is officially listed on the Giants' lineup card for Saturday's start against the Padres.

The Giants have yet to make the necessary roster moves to activate Bumgarner, but those moves figure to be made well in advance of first pitch Saturday. In any case, getting Bumgarner back on the bump will be a massive boon for a Giants club that underwhelmed in his absence for the majority of the first half. Bumgarner returns to the mound with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP through four starts and he'll face a Padres lineup that he's held to a .155 batting average.