Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Could miss two months

Bumgarner (ribs, shoulder) is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

A recent dirk bike accident has left Bumgarner with bruised ribs and a Grade 1 or 2 left AC sprain. He was formally placed on the 10-day DL on Friday, and while the team has yet to confirm this estimated return timetable, it sounds like Bumgarner could miss extended time. Ty Blach is already on the major-league roster and seems like a logical candidate to step into Bumgarner's rotation spot, but Tyler Beede will also be an option for San Francisco.