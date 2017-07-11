Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant in final rehab outing

Bumgarner (shoulder) allowed one run on just two hits and struck out eight over six innings in a rehab start for High-A San Jose, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

That's a stark improvement from his last time out for San Jose, in which he served up nine runs over four innings. Bumgarner looked more than ready to return to the majors. The fact that he was able to return to form Monday night means we should expect his rehab assignment to end here, with a return to the Giants coming Saturday against the Padres in San Francisco's second game following the break.