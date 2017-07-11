Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant in final rehab outing
Bumgarner (shoulder) allowed one run on just two hits and struck out eight over six innings in a rehab start for High-A San Jose, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
That's a stark improvement from his last time out for San Jose, in which he served up nine runs over four innings. Bumgarner looked more than ready to return to the majors. The fact that he was able to return to form Monday night means we should expect his rehab assignment to end here, with a return to the Giants coming Saturday against the Padres in San Francisco's second game following the break.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard in rehab start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Two more rehab starts on tap•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Slated to join Triple-A Sacramento•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hits off tee•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Set for first rehab game•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Throws simulated game Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...