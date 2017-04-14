Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Fans eight in Thursday's loss
Bumgarner (0-2) gave up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rockies.
The 27-year-old lefty is still looking for his first win on the season and his 3.43 ERA through three starts is a little higher than normal, but Bumgarner's 24:3 K:BB over 21 innings indicates there's no reason for fantasy GMs to doubt their investment in the Giants ace. He'll look to get into the win column Wednesday on the road in Kansas City.
