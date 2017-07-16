Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Goes seven strong in return

Bumgarner (0-3) surrendered three earned runs on four hits over 7.0 innings Saturday, recording a no-decision in the loss to the Padres.

In his first start since April 19, Bumgarner was back in form right off the bat, striking out the side in the first inning and reaching 102 pitches before leaving in a 3-3 game. In a rare sight considering his 0.8 career HR/9, the southpaw was victimized by the long ball twice, one a solo shot by Matt Szczur and the other a two-run bomb by Jabari Blash. Regardless, the veteran ace appears to be ready for a strong second half of the season and fantasy owners who held on to him should certainly be happy to see him back on the hill. Although Bumgarner recorded just five strikeouts, expect those numbers to rise as he builds back arm strength.