Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard in rehab start
Bumgarner (shoulder) gave up nine runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five in four innings in what could be his penultimate rehab start for High-A San Jose.
One of the Dodgers' top hitting prospects, DJ Peters, took Bumgarner yard twice, and a couple other notable prospects, Ibandel Isabel and Drew Jackson, also went deep off the Giants' ace. Bumgarner said he would have liked to have logged one more frame, but he was already at his pitch count (76 pitches, 51 strikes) after four innings. While the results suggest this was another bad outing for Bumgarner, who now sports a 10.97 ERA in 10.2 rehab innings, he said his command was good and he got what he wanted out of the start. He lines up to start again for San Jose on July 10 and if he makes it through that outing in good health, he should slot back into the Giants' rotation against the Padres on July 15.
