Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hits off tee

Bumgarner (shoulder) hit off a tee Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

In addition to pitching in an Arizona Rookie League game, Bumgarner added tee work to his list of rehab activities Sunday. The good news keeps coming for Bumgarner, who may begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Sacramento this week. A return to the majors in the next few weeks does not seem totally out of the question.