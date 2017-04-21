Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Lands on DL following dirt bike accident
Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday with bruised ribs and a Grade 1 or 2 left AC sprain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants have confirmed that Bumgarner sustained the injuries in a dirt bike accident. Bumgarner is out of the hospital and the team plans to reevaluate him next week. It's uncertain who will step in for Bumgarner in the meantime, but Tyler Beede is one option -- he's on the same schedule as Bumgarner down at Triple-A.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Still looking for first win of season•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Fans eight in Thursday's loss•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Throws complete game in loss Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Will start Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Strikes out 11 over seven strong innings•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant over six innings Wednesday•
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...