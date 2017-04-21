Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Lands on DL following dirt bike accident

Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday with bruised ribs and a Grade 1 or 2 left AC sprain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants have confirmed that Bumgarner sustained the injuries in a dirt bike accident. Bumgarner is out of the hospital and the team plans to reevaluate him next week. It's uncertain who will step in for Bumgarner in the meantime, but Tyler Beede is one option -- he's on the same schedule as Bumgarner down at Triple-A.