Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Named starter for Saturday
Bumgarner (shoulder) has been named the starter for Saturday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Johnny Cueto will start things off for the Giants on Friday with Bumgarner set to make his much-anticipated return from a shoulder injury on Saturday. Bumgarner was strong in his final rehab appearance, fanning eight batters over 6.0 innings to convince the Giants' brass that he was ready to rejoin the big league rotation. He'll face a Padres team that ranks last in baseball collectively against lefties in terms of weighted on-base average with a .276 mark.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant in final rehab outing•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard in rehab start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Two more rehab starts on tap•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Slated to join Triple-A Sacramento•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hits off tee•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Set for first rehab game•
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...