Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Named starter for Saturday

Bumgarner (shoulder) has been named the starter for Saturday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Johnny Cueto will start things off for the Giants on Friday with Bumgarner set to make his much-anticipated return from a shoulder injury on Saturday. Bumgarner was strong in his final rehab appearance, fanning eight batters over 6.0 innings to convince the Giants' brass that he was ready to rejoin the big league rotation. He'll face a Padres team that ranks last in baseball collectively against lefties in terms of weighted on-base average with a .276 mark.