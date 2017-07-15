Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Officially activated Saturday
Bumgarner (shoulder) has been activated from the disabled list in advance of his start Saturday against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants placed Johnny Cueto on the 10-day disabled list to clear a roster spot for Bumgarner's return. Bumgarner will face the Padres in PetCo Park, where he has a career 3.97 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP across 88.1 innings.
