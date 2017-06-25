Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Set for first rehab game
Bumgarner (shoulder) is scheduled to throw three innings in a rehab start with the Giants' Rookie League team Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bumgarner has been slowly but steadily progressing in his recovery program, successfully tossing bullpen sessions and live batting practice over the past month as he works back to normal activity. If all goes well Sunday, according to Schulman, the ace southpaw will likely begin a formal rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento next Friday, so a return prior to the All-Star break isn't out of the question.
