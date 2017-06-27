Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Slated to join Triple-A Sacramento
Bumgarner (shoulder) will start for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, the Mercury News reports.
The lefty worked three innings in his first rehab start with the Arizona League Giants on Sunday, and then took batting practice on the field at AT&T Park on Monday. He will advance to the top minor-league affiliate for his next outing, but it sounds like Bumgarner will head down to High-A San Jose for a subsequent appearance, rather than go on the road with Sacramento. Bumgarner, who injured his shoulder in a dirt bike accident in April, is aiming to return after the All-Star break.
