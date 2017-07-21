Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Still chasing first win

Bumgarner (0-4) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four batters through 6.1 innings during Thursday's loss to San Diego.

The lefty has surrendered seven runs through 13.1 innings over his two starts since returning from the disabled list. Overall, Bumgarner has passed the eye test, but he's also showing a little rust locating his pitches. Unfortunately, the Giants are struggling to score runs and close out games, so it's not a favorable fantasy setup. Still, Bumgarner is an elite asset until proven otherwise and projects to face the Pirates at AT&T Park in his next start.