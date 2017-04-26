Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Surgery not needed
Bumgarner (ribs, shoulder) underwent an evaluation Tuesday that confirmed that he will not need to undergo surgery, Andrew Baggarly of CSN Bay Area reports.
The report goes on to state that Bumgarner hopes to begin rehabbing in four to five days. It sounds like the results of the evaluation were encouraging, though the ace's timetable for return is still in excess of two months. Additional updates on Bumgarner's condition should become available as he progresses through his rehab program.
