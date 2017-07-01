Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Two more rehab starts on tap

Bumgarner (shoulder) topped out at 92 mph while throwing 62 pitches in 3.2 innings in a rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday night, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Although he was touched up for four runs on seven hits Friday, Bumgarner said he felt pretty good after the outing. The Giants have Bumgarner scheduled for two additional rehab starts with High-A San Jose on July 5 and July 10, which would likely stretch him out enough to slot back into the San Francisco rotation in the second game coming out of the All-Star break against the Padres on July 15.