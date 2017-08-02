Giants' Mark Melancon: Moves rehab to High-A
Melancon (elbow) will make his second rehab start with High-A San Jose on Wednesday, broadcaster Joe Ritzo reports.
Melancon was near perfect in his first rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento, tossing a scoreless inning while allowing a lone walk. The veteran reliever will likely need a couple more outings before the team determines his readiness for major-league action, but all signs have been positive over the past couple weeks, so it's logical to expect him back in the Giants' bullpen before long.
