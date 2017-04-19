Giants' Mark Melancon: Notches third save Tuesday

Melancon gave up two hits but struck out the side in the 11th inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Royals.

His 3.86 ERA and 1.93 WHIP still carry the weight of his blowup back on Opening Day, but Melancon's now tossed four consecutive scoreless appearances while converting three straight saves. The 32-year-old has four straight seasons with a sub-1.00 WHIP coming into 2017, so expect those ratios to continue getting shaved down as the campaign progresses.