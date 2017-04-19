Giants' Mark Melancon: Notches third save Tuesday
Melancon gave up two hits but struck out the side in the 11th inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Royals.
His 3.86 ERA and 1.93 WHIP still carry the weight of his blowup back on Opening Day, but Melancon's now tossed four consecutive scoreless appearances while converting three straight saves. The 32-year-old has four straight seasons with a sub-1.00 WHIP coming into 2017, so expect those ratios to continue getting shaved down as the campaign progresses.
More News
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Grabs second save in win over Arizona•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Picks up first save in San Diego•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Blows save in first appearance of season•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Perfect in Cactus League action•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Will join Team USA in WBC•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Receives Team USA invite•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...