Giants' Mark Melancon: Pitches scoreless ninth for fourth save
Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth inning with just a single hit allowed and a strikeout to record his fourth save of the season during Monday's win over the Dodgers.
Since a poor outing on Opening Day (four hits and two runs allowed), Melancon has now strung together five scoreless innings over five appearances with six strikeouts and four saves. After the bullpen struggles the Giants endured in 2016, Melancon's job is probably one of the more secure among his ninth-inning peers, and San Francisco forked over big money for his services for a reason. With a 1.96 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over the past four seasons, he's also proven to be one of the more reliable fantasy closers.
More News
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Notches third save Tuesday•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Grabs second save in win over Arizona•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Picks up first save in San Diego•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Blows save in first appearance of season•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Perfect in Cactus League action•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Will join Team USA in WBC•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...