Giants' Mark Melancon: Pitches scoreless ninth for fourth save

Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth inning with just a single hit allowed and a strikeout to record his fourth save of the season during Monday's win over the Dodgers.

Since a poor outing on Opening Day (four hits and two runs allowed), Melancon has now strung together five scoreless innings over five appearances with six strikeouts and four saves. After the bullpen struggles the Giants endured in 2016, Melancon's job is probably one of the more secure among his ninth-inning peers, and San Francisco forked over big money for his services for a reason. With a 1.96 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over the past four seasons, he's also proven to be one of the more reliable fantasy closers.