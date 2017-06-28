Giants' Mark Melancon: Placed on disabled list Wednesday

Melancon (elbow) is headed to the disabled list again with a right pronator strain, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Melancon missed time in the middle of May with this same exact injury, but was able to return as soon as he was eligible. Although he didn't miss much time initially, it's concerning that the right-hander suffered the injury for a second time in about a month's time on the mound. Melancon will see doctors and get an MRI on Wednesday, which will give the team a timetable for his return. In his place, Dan Slania was recalled while Sam Dyson is set to take over as closer for San Francisco in his stead.