Giants' Mark Melancon: Receives PRP injection Wednesday
Melancon received a PRP injection in his injured elbow Wednesday after another MRI showed no structural damage, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This is good news for Melancon, who says he is simply dealing with inflammation that won't require surgery. He's hoping the injection will help speed up his recovery, though the Giants won't look to rush him back; this is the second time the veteran reliever has landed on the disabled list this season with a right pronator strain, and he admitted it may have been a result of him trying to return too soon from his initial injury. "I really wanted to get back out there, and that probably wasn't the smartest decision," the 34-year-old said. Sam Dyson or Hunter Strickland will serve as the Giants' closer while Melancon remains sidelined.
