Giants' Mark Melancon: To begin throwing after ASB
Melancon (elbow) will begin throwing after the All-Star break, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Melancon was placed on the disabled list June 28 with an elbow strain and received a PRP injection shortly thereafter. The Giants -- who currently hold the second-worst record in the N.L. -- are far from contention and will not rush their closer back into action. He remains without a firm timetable for return but it's good to see that he'll soon be able to resume throwing again.
