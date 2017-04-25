Giants' Matt Cain: Expects to make next start

An MRI on Cain's injured right hamstring came back clean Tuesday and he expects to make his next start against the Padres on Saturday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cain exited his Monday start early after experiencing hamstring tightness. It appears that the injury wasn't anything too serious as the veteran hurler expects to be ready for his next start. Cain has found success early in the season, posting a 2.42 ERA over his first 22.1 innings.