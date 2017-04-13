Giants' Matt Cain: Fans six en route to first win

Cain (1-0) fired five strong innings to pick up the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on five hits and three walks to go with six strikeouts.

Outside of a leadoff triple to A.J. Pollock, Cain hummed along in this outing. The right-hander came out to pitch the sixth but was removed after allowing the first two batters of the inning to reach base. His control was a little less than desired (51 of his 92 offerings went for strikes), but the surprising strikeout total offsets those concerns. Cain's next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Royals.

