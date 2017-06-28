Giants' Matt Cain: Goes six in no-decision

Cain gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Tuesday.

This is about as good as it gets for the modern-day version of Cain. He has five quality starts in 16 turns this year, and just three since the end of April. Cain has managed more than three strikeouts just once in his last 11 starts, and home runs are a mounting concern. He's a high-risk, low-reward fantasy option.