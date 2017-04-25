Giants' Matt Cain: Leaves Monday start with apparent injury

Cain left Monday's start against the Dodgers with an undisclosed injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports reports.

Cain left with a trainer after apparently feeling some discomfort after his warm-up pitches before the seventh inning. He was dealing, having tossed six shutout innings and needing just 70 pitches to do so. Cain's ERA dropped to 2.43 in the process, as he is enjoying one of his best stretches in years. Hopefully this injury proves to be minor, because we haven't seen this Cain in a long time.