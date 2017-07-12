Play

Giants' Matt Cain: Loses starting role

Cain will move to the bullpen when Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) returns from the DL this weekend, CSN Bay Area reports.

Cain posted atrocious numbers over the last month, racking up a 7.55 ERA, 14:13 K:BB, and serving up eight home runs over six starts to derail his 2017 campaign. The veteran right-hander has shown a significant decline over the past few seasons, impelling the Giants to move him out of the rotation last year as well, when he appeared in four games as a middle-reliever. Cain remains a viable starting option in the event of an injury or a spot start, but carries little fantasy value at this point in his career.

