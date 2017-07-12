Giants' Matt Cain: Loses starting role
Cain will move to the bullpen when Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) returns from the DL this weekend, CSN Bay Area reports.
Cain posted atrocious numbers over the last month, racking up a 7.55 ERA, 14:13 K:BB, and serving up eight home runs over six starts to derail his 2017 campaign. The veteran right-hander has shown a significant decline over the past few seasons, impelling the Giants to move him out of the rotation last year as well, when he appeared in four games as a middle-reliever. Cain remains a viable starting option in the event of an injury or a spot start, but carries little fantasy value at this point in his career.
More News
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...