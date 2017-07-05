Giants' Matt Cain: Suffers eighth loss

Cain (3-8) was battered for five runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.1 innings Tuesday in Detroit. He struck out three.

Cain created some false hope for a bounce-back year by posting a 2.30 ERA in April, but he's gone 1-8 with a 7.00 ERA and a 31:27 K:BB in 12 starts since then, pushing himself well out of fantasy relevance in the vast majority of formats. The veteran righty may pitch his way right out of San Francisco's rotation soon enough, as someone will have to get the boot to make room for Madison Bumgarner's impending return from a shoulder injury, and Cain has been dueling Matt Moore for the title of worst Giants pitcher. For now, he's slated to take the mound Sunday against Miami in the team's final game before the All-Star break.