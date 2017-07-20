Giants' Matt Cain: Tosses quality start Wednesday

Cain gave up three runs on five hits while striking out five Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision in a 5-4 win over Cleveland.

Cain was aggressive against an Indians lineup sans Edwin Encarnacion, throwing 52 of his 79 pitches for strikes. After a brief demotion to the bullpen, the 32-year-old regained a spot in rotation to replace the injured Johnny Cueto (hand). The latter is hopeful he can return off the disabled list when eligible June 24, which could push Cain and his 5.49 ERA back to the bullpen, although the Giants could make a move at the trade deadline that opens up a rotation spot. Either way, the veteran righty is no longer a pitcher to rely on outside of very favorable matchups due to his extremely inconsistent results this season.