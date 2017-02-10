Giants' Matt Cain: Will face competition for fifth starter job

While he is the favorite, Cain will have to earn the fifth starter's spot this spring, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

It is fair to ask Cain to battle for the rotation spot after he posted an ERA north of five for two consecutive seasons. However, his massive contract may come into play when the organization as a whole considers whether or not he will be a starter. If Cain makes the rotation, he would have to prove himself on the mound for an extended period before fantasy owners could learn to trust him again.