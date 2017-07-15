Giants' Matt Cain: Will rejoin rotation
With Johnny Cueto (hand) being placed on the disabled list Friday, Cain will rejoin the starting rotation, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cain was demoted to the bullpen following Madison Bumgarner's activation from the disabled list, but his stay in the bullpen last just one day. If the current rotation holds, the veteran should take the hill Wednesday against the Indians. Cain owns a 5.56 ERA and 1.70 WHIP on the year, so he won't draw much fantasy interest while he replaces Cueto.
