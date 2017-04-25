Giants' Matt Cain: X-ray results on hamstring come back negative

Cain (hamstring) had X-rays done on his hamstring and foot and the results came back negative, NBC Sport's Alex Pavlovic reports.

It turns out that Cain left his strong outing Monday due to hamstring tightness. It appears that he avoided a major injury, but the veteran has had hamstring issues in the past, so we will have to wait to see if he makes his next turn in the rotation. Cain fired six scoreless innings prior to exiting the game, lowering his ERA to an impressive 2.42 through four starts.