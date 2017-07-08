Moore (3-9) served up five runs on 12 hits and struck out just one over 3.2 innings in a loss Friday to the Marlins.

Although Moore did give up a home run to Giancarlo Stanton, he was mostly singled to death, as only two of the 12 hits he allowed went for extra bases. He threw 51 strikes out of 70 pitches, but Moore was catching too much of the fat part of the plate and paid for it. His ERA is up to 6.04 and his time in the rotation may be getting short as Johnny Cueto and Madison Bumgarner are both nearing their returns to San Francisco's pitching staff.