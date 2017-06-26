Moore gave up five earned runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings to the Mets on Sunday. He walked three and struck out five while taking the loss 8-2.

This was the second time in his last three starts that Moore has been bounced before the fifth inning, which happened largely thanks to Rene Rivera's pair of homers. The 28-year-old now owns a 3-8 record with an awful 6.04 ERA on the year, and he'll look to bounce back Saturday on the road in Pittsburgh.