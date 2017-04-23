Giants' Matt Moore: Roughed up again Saturday
Moore (1-3) was shelled for six runs on nine hits against the Rockies on Saturday. He walked one and struck out four in a 12-3 loss.
Moore continues to struggle early in the season, watching his ERA balloon to 5.87 through four starts after Saturday's poor showing. He's had a bit of bad luck in terms of matchups, facing the Diamondbacks and Rockies twice each, opponents that can give even the greatest pitchers in the league fits. It isn't time to hit the panic button yet, but if the veteran lefty can't capitalize on favorable matchups against the Dodgers -- who struggle against southpaws --- in his next two starts, then owners in shallower leagues can begin to explore other options.
