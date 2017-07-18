Moore (3-10) allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings during Monday's loss to the Indians.

Moore pitched fairly well Monday but received no favors from his defense who committed two errors behind him and ended up sticking the 28-year-old with his 10th loss of the season. Despite his respectable performance, Moore remains a pitcher that simply cannot be relied upon in any fantasy format this season. He'll carry a 5.81 ERA into his upcoming scheduled start Saturday against the Padres.