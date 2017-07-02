Giants' Matt Moore: Walks six in no-decision
Moore (3-8) allowed one run on four hits and six walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings, but didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Pirates.
Moore was fortunate to hold the Bucs to just a single run in a game in which he allowed 10 runners to reach base, and since the offense only provided him with one run of support, he missed out on a chance to pick up his fourth win. Although this was his second quality start over his last three outings, his 5.78 ERA makes him a risky fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Marlins.
More News
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Knocked around by Mets•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Bounces back with win over Braves•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Hit hard at Coors Field•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Chased after three innings Thursday•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Exits after just four innings•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...