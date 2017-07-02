Moore (3-8) allowed one run on four hits and six walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings, but didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Pirates.

Moore was fortunate to hold the Bucs to just a single run in a game in which he allowed 10 runners to reach base, and since the offense only provided him with one run of support, he missed out on a chance to pick up his fourth win. Although this was his second quality start over his last three outings, his 5.78 ERA makes him a risky fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Marlins.