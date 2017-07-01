Giants' Melvin Upton Jr.: Activated from minor-league DL
Upton (thumb) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Upton is finally back in action for the River Cats after missing more than two months with a torn ligament in his thumb. Given the Giants' struggles this season, Upton could earn himself an opportunity with the big club if he's able to perform well for Sacramento.
More News
-
Giants' Melvin Upton Jr.: Undergoes surgery on thumb ligament•
-
Giants' Melvin Upton Jr.: Injures thumb Wednesday•
-
Giants' Melvin Upton Jr.: Headed to Giants•
-
Melvin Upton Jr.: Released Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Melvin Upton Jr.: Unlikely to make Opening Day roster•
-
Blue Jays' Melvin Upton Jr.: Rejoins Grapefruit League lineup Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...