Upton (thumb) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Upton is finally back in action for the River Cats after missing more than two months with a torn ligament in his thumb. Given the Giants' struggles this season, Upton could earn himself an opportunity with the big club if he's able to perform well for Sacramento.

