Giants' Melvin Upton Jr.: Hampered by shoulder injury
Upton is dealing with shoulder irritation, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Upton only managed to appear in one game for Triple-A Sacramento before injuring himself once more. He's scheduled to see team doctors soon, after which more information on the injury and how long he'll be out should come forth. For now, consider him day-to-day.
