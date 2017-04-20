Upton injured his thumb when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Upton, who signed a minor-league deal with the Giants on April 8, has been stationed with Triple-A Sacramento as he looks to play his way back into the majors. Until more concrete details become available regarding his thumb's condition, the veteran outfielder will be labeled as day-to-day.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories