Upton had surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament and will miss at least eight weeks, Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports

Upton won't be able to go on a rehab assignment until late June in the absolute best case, so chances are he won't be available for the Giants until after the All-Star break. He hit 20 home runs between the Blue Jays and Padres last season and was looking like an intriguing outfield option before this injury took him out. Now the 31-year-old will have a long road back to the majors.