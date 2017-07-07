Gomez was called up from Double-A Richmond on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

On the strength of a .305/.330/.458 line with Richmond, Gomez has earned his first major-league opportunity, but it's uncertain how long he will be up. The 24-year-old may just provide extra infield depth through the end of the first half, with the Giants not needing to carry as many arms with the All-Star break looming.