Giants' Miguel Gomez: Gets call to major leagues
Gomez was called up from Double-A Richmond on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
On the strength of a .305/.330/.458 line with Richmond, Gomez has earned his first major-league opportunity, but it's uncertain how long he will be up. The 24-year-old may just provide extra infield depth through the end of the first half, with the Giants not needing to carry as many arms with the All-Star break looming.
More News
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...