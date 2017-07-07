The Giants are reportedly calling up Gomez to the majors, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 24-year-old infielder slashed .305/.330/.458 with eight home runs in 78 games with Double-A Richmond. No official move has been announced, but Gomez was shipped off to San Francisco after going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple Thursday. He has played both second and third base this season, but he will likely serve as depth due to the Giants' crowded infield if and when he is officially called up.