Morse had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

After suffering an untimely hamstring injury near the end of spring training, it appears Morse is finally ready to rejoin the Giants. The 35-year-old made it through six minor-league rehab starts without an issue (three at High-A, three at Triple-A), going 5-for-20 with three RBI. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced, but he'll offer the Giants a much needed bat in left field.