Morse signed a minor league deal with the Giants on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

It is not clear if Morse will receive an invitation to spring training, but that seems likely, given his veteran standing and the fact that he has played in the big leagues as recently as this past season with the Pirates. That said, he seems unlikely to break camp with the big club, as the Giants are set at first base with Brandon Belt and Buster Posey, and Morse's outfield defense is pretty awful.